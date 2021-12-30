Tamim, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur to play BCL one-day format

Senior batters Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad and pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman are all set to play the one-day format of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL), scheduled to begin on January 9.

"The BCL one-day format is scheduled to start in Sylhet from January 9. Tamim, Mahmudullah and Mustafiz will play in this format," national selector Habibul Bashar Sumon told the reporters on Wednesday.

All of the matches of the BCL one-day format will be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Tamim, the ODI captain of Bangladesh team has been retained by Islami Bank East Zone. Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah was roped in by BCB North Zone and Mustafizur by BCB South Zone.

The third and final round match in BCL four-day game ended on Wednesday with South Zone and Central Zone making the final. The final, which is a five-day game, starts on January 2 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Tamim last played in the ODI series against Zimbabwe last July. He was ruled out of the two Twenty20 series against Australia and New Zealand at home due to injury. The ODI captain also withdrew him from the T20 World Cup squad as he was out of action for a long in this format.

Tamim then injured the thumb of his left hand while batting in the Everest Premier League in Nepal on October 6.

After rehabilitation, the southpaw has already returned to practice.

Meanwhile, Mustafizur is also coming back to cricket after recovering from injury. He suffered a spinal cord injury in the second T20 against Pakistan. Mahmudullah however didn't play the four-day match of BCL as he had already retired from the longer version cricket. -BSS













