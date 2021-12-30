Video
Thursday, 30 December, 2021
Australia's Warner eyes one more crack at England in 2023

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

MELBOURNE, DEC 29: David Warner has hinted he is keen for one last Ashes tour in 2023 to make amends for his failed campaign in England two years ago, drawing inspiration from veteran seamer Jimmy Anderson. The explosive Australian opener would be approaching 37 should he retain his place that long and in all likelihood would have joined the 100-Test club. He currently has 89 caps.  
Winning in India is also on his bucket list before pulling up stumps on a Test career that has so far yielded 7,551 runs at 48.40.
"Winning the Ashes here was obviously a big one," Warner said after Australia crushed England in the third Test in Melbourne to retain the Ashes.
"We still haven't beaten India in India, that would be nice to do. "And England away -- we had a drawn series (in 2019) but hopefully if I manage to get that opportunity, I might think about going back."
England hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Warner, who had a horror tour in 2019, when he managed just 95 runs at 9.50 from five Tests with Stuart Broad dismissing him seven times.
"In terms of 2019 it was obviously in England so he (Broad) was able to get the ball to come back into us and away from us," said Warner, who has been a mainstay at the top of the Australian order for a decade.    -AFP


