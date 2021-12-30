IGP Cup National Youth Kabaddi inaugurated



Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Dr Benazir Ahmed inaugurated the IGP Cup National Youth Kabaddi (Boy's and Girl's), as the chief guest, at the historical Paltan Ground on Wednesday. photo: Observer

Vibrant fireworks enlightened the Dhaka sky into a colourful canvas as the event started with a lavish opening ceremony on the day.

A total of 32 teams, 16 boys and 16 girls, will feature in the five days meet. These teams earned their ticket of the final round after the immense qualifying round where 58 and 51 districts competed in the boys and girls section respectively. A total of 50502 boys and 46754 girls participated for their teams in the preliminary round.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, the president of the Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation and the Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) presided over the inauguration ceremony. Habibur Rahman, the general secretary of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation and the DIG of Bangladesh Police Dhaka Range, The Joint Secretary of the Federation, Additional DIG of Bangladesh Police Gazi Mozammel Haque and the Member Secretary of the tournament Committee Nawaz Shohag were also present on the occasion.

Syed Shahed Reza, the secretary general of the Bangladesh Olympic Association was present as a special guest.

Benazir Ahmed paid tribute to the father of the nation in his birth centenary. "Bangladesh is taking big strides in every aspect, Bangladesh now wants to take the top spot in whatever it participates, this is a big event and I have every hope and belief that Kabaddi under the competent guidance of the federation officials will mark its presence in the international arena," said Benazir

Chowdhury Abdullah al Mamun expressed high optimism about discovering the new talents of the meet. "The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujubur Rahman declared Kabaddi as the national game of Bangladesh."

"We are eager to see the new talents from the grassroots from this tournament and are hoping that the new talents will take the game to a new height. We will take the required steps to gr0om the new talents so that they can reach our expected level. We dream big for the national game of Bangladesh." said the President of the federation.

The curtain of the meet will fall on 2 December at the same venue.









