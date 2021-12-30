Video
Thursday, 30 December, 2021
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand

Mushi, Joy, Liton get run in warm-up match

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

A moment of the two-day warm-up match between Bangladesh and New Zealand XI. photo:: screenshot

A moment of the two-day warm-up match between Bangladesh and New Zealand XI. photo:: screenshot

The rain interrupted solitary two-day warm-up match between Bangladesh and New Zealand XI ended in draw on Wednesday at Oval's number two ground. Bangladesh batters Mushfiqur Rahim, uncapped Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Liton Das got runs but Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque continued sorry figure.
Visitors posted 269 runs on the board losing eight wickets in their first innings. Opener Shadman had gone for a duck while Shanto managed to score 27 runs. Skipper Mominul scored nine runs. Fresh blood Joy however, picked up a fifty. He stockpiled 66 off 131 deliveries, hitting 11 boundaries. Mushfiq scored as many as Joy but from 91 facings with seven boundaries and one over boundary. Liton gathered 42 off 68.
Besides, Yasir Ali Rabbi played a tiny knock for 21 runs while Mehidy Miraz collected 22.
Brett Randell, Kristian Clarke and Tim Pringle shared two wickets each while Luke Georgeson and Jack Boyle took one wicket apiece.
Earlier on the day, New Zealand XI declared their innings on 146 for seven resuming from overnight's 71 for five.
Jakob Bhula resumed batting on 21 and scored 57 runs before being preyed by Miraz. The spinner stroke again to claim the wicket of another overnight batter Ma'ara Ave, who was on four on Tuesday, got out on 33. Neil Wagner and Tim Pringle were batting on five and four when the innings declaration came.
Abu Jayed Rahi hauled three wickets allowing 36 runs while Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Miraz shared two wickets each for 26 and 14 runs respectively.
Bangladesh national cricket team is now visiting New Zealand to play a two-match Test series against New Zealand, which is also part of the World Test Championship. The first Test will be held from January 1 to 5 at Bay Oval in Tauranga while the 2nd and final Test will take place between January 9 and 13 at Hagley Oval at Christchurch.






