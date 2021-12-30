Central, North Zones in final after runs galore draw

The last group match of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Cricket League 2021-2022 between Walton Central Zone and BCB South Zone ended in a draw on Wednesday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Both the sides will engage in the final of the four-team first class event between January 2 and 6 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

South Zone are the table toppers bagging 12 points with one win and couple of draws while Central Zone are at second position by virtue of 11 points for their one win and as many draw against one defeat. BCB North Zone were also registered one win, single draw and lost one match but managed to get one point lest then their Southern counterparts while Islami Bank East Zone are the table quenchers with one win against two defeats.

Centrals however, were 99 for four in their 2nd innings on Wednesday evening as the match declared a draw. Mizanur Rahman got out on two while Mohammad Mithun on five. Second leading scorer of the ongoing event Soumya Sarkar however, showed his character again, who missed a fifty for seven runs. Salman Hossain scored 17. Taibur Rahman and skipper Shuvagata Home were batting on 19 and 11 respectively.

Leggy Rishad Hossain took two wickets while Sumon Khan and Ziaur Rahman shared rest two wickets between them.

Earlier on the day, Southerns posted mammoth 494 in their first innings before being wrapped up. The leading scorer of the event Towhid Hridoy horded 122 runs, Amite Hasan notched up 117 and Zakir Hossain stockpiled 109 runs. Besides, Pinak Ghosh scored 74 runs for BCBSZs.

Nazmul Islam and Mukidul Islam Mugdho both took three wickets respectively whereas Hasan Murad got two and Mohammad Mithun and Shuvagata picked up one wicket apiece.

Central Zone however, piled up 481 runs' 1st innings total ridding on the bat of Soumya, Shuvagata and Salman.

Soumya scored 150 runs, Shuvagata had swing his bat for 152 while Salman composed 70 runs.

Leggy Rishad Hossain had scalped five wickets spending 129 runs delivering 34.5 overs while Nasum Ahmed took two and two wickets shared by Ziaur Rahman and Nahidul Islam equally.







