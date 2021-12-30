Dengue: 11 more hospitalized

Eleven more dengue patients were hospitalized in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, health authorities said.

Fatalities from dengue remained unchanged at 104 as no new death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

It said 94 people died in Dhaka division alone, four in Mymensingh, two each in Chattogram, and Khulna and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Among the new patients, eight were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining three cases have been reported from outside the division.

Some 77 patients who were diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday.

Of them, 45 are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 32 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 28,394 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with Dengue in the country. So far, 28,213 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS. -UNB

