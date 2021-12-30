We have not enough time to frame law for EC: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Wednesday that there is no scope of a new law for formation of the new Election Commission (EC) in this short time. The new commission would be formed through nomination of the search committee, which would be formed by the President after the ongoing dialogue with the country's valid political parties.

"The President has initiated the dialogue with the political parties to form a search committee to ultimately form the EC and the next EC would be formed as per his decision," he said while addressing as chief guest at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) in Dhaka.

The annual election of the CRAB will be held on Thursday on the same premises.

CRAB President Mizan Malik chaired the programme while its General Secretary Alauddin Arif moderated.

Among others, former President of National Press Club Saiful Alam, also Daily Jugantor Editor, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun and Dhaka Reporters Unity President Nazrul Islam Mithu also addressed.

Anisul said, "There is no scope of dispute regarding the formation of the EC. It would be formed as per the decision taken by the President as it's his jurisdiction. All the opposition parties have the scope to place their suggestions to the President joining the dialogue he initiated."

Expressing his intension to frame a new law on formation of the EC, he said, "Even I want an act to form the EC. But now, there is no time left for this. I was requested to initiate an ordinance in this regard. But, I did not agree. It would not be right to issue an ordinance in this regard, bypassing the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament)."

Anisul Huq said the search committee would be formed with a senior justice of the Appellate Division, a justice from the High Court Division, Chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Auditor and Comptroller General. All of them are holding constitutional posts, and are not political persons. The remaining two would be from the civil society.

"There would be no political person in the search committee. It would nominate 10 persons and send the names to the President for appointing a Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and four commissioners (ECs)," the Law Minister further added.

Regarding the Digital Security Act (DSA), he said, "Bangladesh needs this law. I know there were instances of misuse of this law. But, we have taken initiative to stop such misuse. Now no journalists are arrested right after filing of a case under this act. The authorities concerned scrutinise everything first and then go for arrest. This act has not been enacted to curb freedom of speech and the freedom of the press."

Regarding legal issues of sending Khaleda Zia abroad, Anisul said, "Many have said that Section 401 does not stop anyone from going abroad. I had never said that no one would be allowed to go abroad under Section 401 of the Criminal Code. I have said that there is no scope for reconsideration under Section 401 of the Penal Code after disposal of an application once.

"So far I know Khaleda Zia's physical condition has improved a bit. She is getting as much treatment as possible here in the country. The government has no hand there. They are receiving treatment as they wish," he added.











