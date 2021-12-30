Video
Thursday, 30 December, 2021
Formulate guideline to end anarchy in foreign workers’ recruitment: TIB

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Wednesday recommended formulating an integrated strategic policy to eliminate anarchy in recruitment of foreign workers in Bangladesh
The corruption watchdog said the policy is needed as a large number of foreign nationals work here in different sectors illegally and send their income to their countries through illegal channels.
The TIB also appreciated the recent circular issued by Bangladesh Bank to create scope for foreign workers to remit their entire income to their countries, saying that it is a positive decision. The policy made and implemented with the participation of all concerned is a prerequisite for ensuring good governance and preventing money laundering, said a TIB press release.
Such a policy would prevent remittance outflow through illegal channels and avoid huge revenue loss for the government, it said.
"A big chunk of foreign workers are working in different sectors of the country illegally and remit the earned income to their home countries through hundi. Its minimum annual amount is more than Taka 26,000 crore. The annual revenue loss due to tax evasion is about Taka 12,000 crore," said TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman, referring to a TIB study titled "Employment of Expatriates in Bangladesh: Governance Challenge and Way-out," which was disclosed on February 5, 2020.    -UNB


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
