BNF, IOJ place proposals to President for EC formation



Islami Oikya Jote leaders who held a dialogue on search committee on formation of Election Commission stand with President Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Wednesday. photo : pid

A seven-member BNF delegation led by its president SM Abul Kalam Azad and another seven-member delegation of IOJ led by Mulana Abul Hasanat Amini separately held the discussions with the President at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban here this afternoon and in the evening respectively.

Meanwhile, the IOJ also placed a four-point proposal to the President during the meeting.

The proposals includes: enacting a permanent law for forming the EC, involving the politically non-biased, acceptable, dependable, faithful (imandar) individuals, ensuring impartial role of the country's Executive during the polls' period and ensuring neutral role of the EC to hold a fair, free and credible elections.

Welcoming the BNF and IOJ leaders at Bangabhaban for the dialogue over the formation of EC, the President sought the valuable opinions of the political parties as important things for the formation of an acceptable Election Commission.

The President also asked all concerned not to give priority to financial issues in politics, rather evaluate the greater interest of democracy, the sacrifices of the leaders and workers and the party's ideology should be evaluated. -BSS



