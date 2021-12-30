Banking Events

Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain receiving Remittance Service Award from National Exchange Company, Italy Chairman Mohammed Idrish Farazy for bank's excellent contribution in wage earners' foreign remittance services. at the bank head office in Dhaka, recently. Uttara Bank Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman along with higher officials of the bank and National Exchange Company were present in the ceremony.Md. Mahbub ul Alam, newly elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) along with newly appointed Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam and Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj recently. Md Moniruzzaman, SVP and Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, and other senior officials of the Bank were also present on the occasion.