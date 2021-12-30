Video
Business Desk

Banking Event

UCB inaugurates Dirai branch

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

UCB inaugurates Dirai branch

UCB inaugurates Dirai branch

The 215th Dirai branch of United Commercial Bank Ltd (UCB) inaugurated on Wednesday, says a press release.
Arif Quadri, Managing Director, United Commercial Bank Limited inaugurated the branch as Chief Guest.     
Among others Additional Managing Director of UCB Md. Abdullah Al Mamoon; Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman along with other officials of the Bank were present at the event.
Chief guest stated, 'UCB is firmly contributing as catalyst to the enhancement of entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more.'
United Commercial Bank Ltd., one of the largest private commercial banks of the country is committed to give the best service to clients with a wide range of branch networks all over the country since 1983.


