

ONE Bank launched contactless EMV VISA credit card

With the new contactless credit card, cardholders can simply tap their credit card at designated contactless payment terminals to complete their transactions both home and abroad, says a press release.

One Bank Chairman A.S.M. Shahidullah Khan formally inaugurated the Contactless EMV VISA Credit Card through a cake cutting ceremony at OBL Corporate Headquarters on Tuesday.

Vice Chairman and Executive Committee's Chairman. Zahur Ullah, Directors of the Shawket Jaman, Mrs. Anannya Das Gupta, Independent Director Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury and Managing Director (Current Charge) Md. Monzur Mofiz along with senior executives of the Bank were also present at the launching ceremony.







ONE Bank Limited launched VISA-branded EMV-enabled Chip Credit Card with NFC (Near Field Communication) technology in the country.With the new contactless credit card, cardholders can simply tap their credit card at designated contactless payment terminals to complete their transactions both home and abroad, says a press release.One Bank Chairman A.S.M. Shahidullah Khan formally inaugurated the Contactless EMV VISA Credit Card through a cake cutting ceremony at OBL Corporate Headquarters on Tuesday.Vice Chairman and Executive Committee's Chairman. Zahur Ullah, Directors of the Shawket Jaman, Mrs. Anannya Das Gupta, Independent Director Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury and Managing Director (Current Charge) Md. Monzur Mofiz along with senior executives of the Bank were also present at the launching ceremony.