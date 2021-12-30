

Huawei CEO for wider digital, online learning scopes

Leading global ICT solutions provider Huawei has recently donated 20 tablets for winners of the call for video clips competition organized by UNESCO Bangladesh on the occasion of World Teachers' Day 2021, says a press release.

Teachers of different backgrounds participated in the competition by portraying their innovative approaches to cope with the challenging times through videos. Out of lots of submissions, 20 teachers have been selected as the winners of this competition, and all of them have been rewarded with tablets donated by Huawei.

Prof. Dr. Syed Md. Golam Faruk, Director General, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE); Prof. Dr. Md. Nizamul Karim, Director General, National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM); Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Project Director (Joint Secretary), a2i, ICT Division; Beatrice Kaldun, Head of Office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh and Professor Dr. AQM Shafiul Azam, Director (Planning and Development), Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, were present at the event.

Zhang Zhengjun, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd, delivered his valuable speech at the event where he shed light on the kinds of struggles Bangladeshi teachers went through during the pandemic and how different organizations like Huawei stepped in to facilitate learning during this period.

Beatrice Kaldun, Head of Office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh, has also emphasized the same as the Huawei CEO. She said, "Teachers need to play an instrumental role in reviving the education system in the post-covid era. I feel elated to announce that we have received video clips from 162 teachers across the country. It has helped us learn about the innovative ways our teachers have used in teaching amid the challenging times of COVID-19.

"We are grateful to Huawei for their support, including joining this initiative and providing tablets to the 20 winners. To ensure inclusive and quality education, UNESCO is always prepared to support the government of Bangladesh, NGOs, and related organizations."

"We know that our education sector has faced many challenges during the pandemic. Since early March 2020, around 1.43 million children across Bangladesh have become dependent on distance learning as a result of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Zhang Zhengjun.























To resolve the crisis caused by the pandemic, all education stakeholders should address the need for digital education, online learning, and enhanced teaching methods and act accordingly, Huawei (Bangladesh) CEO Zhang Zhengjun said on Tuesday at an award-giving ceremony organized jointly by UNESCO Bangladesh, a2i, and ICT Division, held at National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM), Dhanmondi.Leading global ICT solutions provider Huawei has recently donated 20 tablets for winners of the call for video clips competition organized by UNESCO Bangladesh on the occasion of World Teachers' Day 2021, says a press release.Teachers of different backgrounds participated in the competition by portraying their innovative approaches to cope with the challenging times through videos. Out of lots of submissions, 20 teachers have been selected as the winners of this competition, and all of them have been rewarded with tablets donated by Huawei.Prof. Dr. Syed Md. Golam Faruk, Director General, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE); Prof. Dr. Md. Nizamul Karim, Director General, National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM); Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Project Director (Joint Secretary), a2i, ICT Division; Beatrice Kaldun, Head of Office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh and Professor Dr. AQM Shafiul Azam, Director (Planning and Development), Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, were present at the event.Zhang Zhengjun, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd, delivered his valuable speech at the event where he shed light on the kinds of struggles Bangladeshi teachers went through during the pandemic and how different organizations like Huawei stepped in to facilitate learning during this period.Beatrice Kaldun, Head of Office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh, has also emphasized the same as the Huawei CEO. She said, "Teachers need to play an instrumental role in reviving the education system in the post-covid era. I feel elated to announce that we have received video clips from 162 teachers across the country. It has helped us learn about the innovative ways our teachers have used in teaching amid the challenging times of COVID-19."We are grateful to Huawei for their support, including joining this initiative and providing tablets to the 20 winners. To ensure inclusive and quality education, UNESCO is always prepared to support the government of Bangladesh, NGOs, and related organizations.""We know that our education sector has faced many challenges during the pandemic. Since early March 2020, around 1.43 million children across Bangladesh have become dependent on distance learning as a result of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Zhang Zhengjun.