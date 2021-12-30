Dormant bank accounts to get due benefits: BB

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday asked all scheduled banks to pay due benefits to deposits in bank accounts even if any of them turns into a dormant account for making no transactions for a certain period of time.

Though several banks do not pay benefits against dormant accounts, the banks continue slapping different fees and charges on such accounts, prompting the BB to issue a set of guidelines on the operations of dormant accounts.

Besides making interest and benefit payments a must, the central bank has also allowed the banks to charge or deduct applicable charge or excise duty or VAT on such benefits. In the guidelines, the BB also specified the account-specific timeframe to treat as dormant account.

All sorts of accounts would be treated as inoperative if no transaction is made in six months of acknowledging last account statement or making request for account statement. In case of savings accounts, no transaction in 18 months of treating as inoperative would make an account dormant.

Current and short notice deposit accounts would become dormant for making no transaction in six months of identifying such accounts as inoperative.

Before treating an account as dormant, the banks would inform the accountholder about the initiative one month prior of taking the initiative.

Transactions through cheque, debit card or similar card, debit instruction, internet banking or application would be treated as transaction. However, interest or benefit payments, and imposition of charges and excise duty or VAT would not be treated a transaction.

To revive such accounts within five years, the customers will have to submit an application to the branch manager.

For activation of such accounts after five years, the banks have been asked to ensure KYC afresh. In case of reactivation, banks are not allowed to impose any charge or fee on such accounts.














