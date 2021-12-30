Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 10:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

PepsiCo, KFC BD tie up to serve customers

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

PepsiCo, KFC BD tie up to serve customers

PepsiCo, KFC BD tie up to serve customers

PepsiCo and KFC Bangladesh have joined hands to launch a special consumer initiative to elevate their snacking experience, under which customers can now bring an empty promo pack of either Lay's Pastazz or Kurkure and exchange it for a free piece of KFC's Hot & Crispy Chicken worth BDT 149 when they purchase a minimum order of a chicken item*.
The new exciting consumer offer is valid across all KFC outlets in the country and is applicable on all BDT 10 and BDT 20 promo packs of Lay's Pastazz and BDT 10 and BDT 25 promo packs of Kurkure, says a press release.
The offer has especially enticed the Bangladeshi youth as photos of long queues outside various KFC outlets have gone viral online. Many are sharing their experience and joy in availing this never-seen-before offer on their social media profiles.
To avail this offer, customers need to submit the empty promo pack of Lay's Pastazz or Kurkure at the KFC counter and purchase a minimum order of a chicken item* to get one piece of Hot & Crispy Chicken. For each empty promo pack, the consumer will be entitled to only one free Hot & Crispy Chicken worth BDT 149. In a single visit, a maximum of three empty promo packets can be submitted by one consumer for three separate chicken dish purchases.
The offer is perfect for customers who enjoy their favourite snack and preferred restaurant in the country. The offer is only valid for dine-in and takeaway orders till 31st January 2022.
Delighted by the consumer response, Pranav Mehta - Country Manager (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal), PepsiCo, said, "We are thrilled to partner with KFC to bring . We look forward to making our consumer's snacking journey more rewarding through this innovative offer and spreading more joy amongst them."
Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Ltd (franchisee of KFC & Pizza Hut in Bangladesh) said, "Innovation is always top of mind whether it be through offerings, partnerships, or any aspect of the KFC experience to delight customers. We are glad to be able to bring this partnership to the Bangladeshi consumers which have succeeded globally."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
UCB inaugurates Dirai branch
ONE Bank launched contactless EMV VISA credit card
The most important story in Airlines in 2021
BD poor are bearing cost of the disasters
Huawei CEO for wider digital, online learning scopes
Dormant bank accounts to get due benefits: BB
Sri Lanka downplays default fears


Latest News
Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble
COVID variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closed after raid, arrests
Criticism forces to shut exclusive zone for women, children at beach
Newcastle's trip to Everton postponed after Covid outbreak
Gritty S Africa stay in the fight against India
Erdogan may cash in on economy steps with early election
Real Madrid quartet test positive for Covid-19
Britney Spears not ready to return to music business
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Most Read News
Five dead, two wounded in US shooting: police
Hong Kong police raid online news outlet, arrest 6
US sounds caution against optimism by Iran, Russia over nuclear talks
WHO: Omicron risk remains 'very high'
Omicron: Country reports 3 more cases
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni with Ananya Shirsha Dash Award 2020
2 more Omicron cases detected  
Guests and speakers at a memorial meeting on Senior Journalist Reazuddin Ahmed
Gaza border violence erupts after Palestinian president visits Israel
Palestinians are blocked by Israeli security forces
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft