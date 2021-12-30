

PepsiCo, KFC BD tie up to serve customers

The new exciting consumer offer is valid across all KFC outlets in the country and is applicable on all BDT 10 and BDT 20 promo packs of Lay's Pastazz and BDT 10 and BDT 25 promo packs of Kurkure, says a press release.

The offer has especially enticed the Bangladeshi youth as photos of long queues outside various KFC outlets have gone viral online. Many are sharing their experience and joy in availing this never-seen-before offer on their social media profiles.

To avail this offer, customers need to submit the empty promo pack of Lay's Pastazz or Kurkure at the KFC counter and purchase a minimum order of a chicken item* to get one piece of Hot & Crispy Chicken. For each empty promo pack, the consumer will be entitled to only one free Hot & Crispy Chicken worth BDT 149. In a single visit, a maximum of three empty promo packets can be submitted by one consumer for three separate chicken dish purchases.

The offer is perfect for customers who enjoy their favourite snack and preferred restaurant in the country. The offer is only valid for dine-in and takeaway orders till 31st January 2022.

Delighted by the consumer response, Pranav Mehta - Country Manager (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal), PepsiCo, said, "We are thrilled to partner with KFC to bring . We look forward to making our consumer's snacking journey more rewarding through this innovative offer and spreading more joy amongst them."

Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Ltd (franchisee of KFC & Pizza Hut in Bangladesh) said, "Innovation is always top of mind whether it be through offerings, partnerships, or any aspect of the KFC experience to delight customers. We are glad to be able to bring this partnership to the Bangladeshi consumers which have succeeded globally."





