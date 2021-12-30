Nagad on boards 3.35 crore new customers

Nagad, the mobile financial service that has simplified the financial inclusion process through state-of-the-art innovations, has created 3.35 crore new customers alone in 2021, lifting the financial service of the postal department to a unique height.

From January 1 to December 22 this year, more than 94 thousand new subscribers, on average, joined the network of Nagad every day. According to the latest figures, Nagad has 5.80 crore registered customers. Attractive and affordable services of Nagad and easy account opening process have made it easy for the people from far and wide to be connected with digital services, says a press release.

"Nagad has brought about revolution to the mobile financial service in the country since its inception. Nagad became the best mobile financial service in the country three years ago for ensuring digital services for customers and due to its customer-friendly, easy and affordable service. We promise that Nagad will amaze everyone with many newer services in the future," the press release quoted Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk saying about the achievement.

Nagad is the first in Bangladesh to have introduced an account opening process by uploading the picture of both sides of a national identification card through the mobile app. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Nagad on March 26, 2019 by opening her own account in this process. Although the process was initially criticized by many, later MFS operators, banks and other financial institutions started following the same procedure to open accounts. This year, 35 lakh accounts have been opened with Nagad in this process.

The use of Nagad is increasing day by day thanks to simplification of the account opening. That is why the download of Nagad app has gone up manifold. As a result, Nagad app was placed in the top chart of Play Store on various occasions of the year.

Besides, the mobile financial service operator has played an important role in distributing government allowances, including the allowances of the social safety net programmes.
















