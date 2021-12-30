Video
Apple puts India iPhone plant on probation after mass food poisoning

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

MUMBAI, Dec 29: Apple said Wednesday it has put the Indian plant of its main supplier "on probation" after a mass food poisoning and protests over workers' living conditions.
Some 250 women working at Foxconn's iPhone factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu were treated for food poisoning this month, 159 of whom were hospitalised.
This prompted demonstrations against living conditions at company hostels that have kept the factory at Sriperumbudur near Chennai closed since December 18.
Apple said it has placed the plant "on probation" and is working with the supplier to rapidly implement "a comprehensive set of corrective actions".
The factory employs some 17,000 people. It makes iPhones for the Indian market and for export, as well as other gadgets.    -AFP


