Thursday, 30 December, 2021
vivo’s camera in smartphone X70 Pro shoots everything

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

With vivo's camera in all-new X70 Pro, users can capture everything, from landscapes to portraits, indoor or out, with a click of a button on their smartphone!
Demand for premium quality smartphones is also high. Because of its unique appeal, the X70 Pro (5G) has become a favourite, and consumers are flocking in for the high-end vivo smartphone.
Capable of highly advanced and professional level of photography and videography, the X70 Pro is a future-ready 5G phone and comes in collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optical systems and optoelectronics.
The camera system in the X70 Pro has ZEISS T* Coating and Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera with Gimbal Stabilization 3.0, enabling the device to take clear photos and videos eliminating shakes and blurs in pictures, capturing your beautiful moments in moving train or speedboats clearly.
Equipped with rear-quad camera array with 50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP setup and 32MP front camera, a 6.56-inch display, the X70 Pro is available in Cosmic Black or Aurora Dawn colorways.
The X70 Pro also features the ZEISS Style Portrait that brings four exciting classic ZEISS lenses, namely Biotar, Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar, into one device, allowing photographers to explore and showcase their skills in various forms.
X70 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-vivo chip to provide unrivaled CPU and GPU performance and is powered by a 4450mAh (TYP) battery and 44W FlashCharge. Running on the latest Funtouch OS 12, X70 Pro is the most premium product by vivo, becoming one of the top choices for consumers. The phone was released in October of 2021 and is priced at Tk72,990 for the Bangladesh market.


