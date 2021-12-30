

BSA Annual General Meeting held

BSA Senior Vice President Dr. Ali Afzal, also Managing Director of Krishibid Group presided over the meeting, which started with recitation from the Holy Quran.

Dr. S.B Naseem, EC Member of BSA and Managing Director, Winall Hi-Tech Seed Co. Bangladesh Ltd. made the welcome speech. Minutes of the last AGM and Annual Report for the year 2020-2021 were presented by Executive Director and Assistant General Secretary of BSA Fakhrul Islam. Treasurer Nazrul Islam placed the Audit report of the last financial Year.

During the opening session members of different categories made queries on the reports and offered valuable suggestions for the development of Association. Among others veteran agriculturist of the country Mohammad Masum, Chairman, Supreme Seed Co. Ltd., Anwar Faruque, former Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Adviser to BSA, Dr. F. H. Ansarey, Managing Director and CEO, ACI Agribusiness spoke on the occasion. Dr. Ali Afzal, Sr. Vice President made closing remarks in the meeting.

At the close of the meeting, on behalf of the newly elected 20 members Executive Committee for two years term -2021-2023. M. Anis Ud Dowla, Chairman, ACI Group, as President, Dr. M Ali Afzal Managing Director of Krishibid Group as Sr. Vice President and. A. H. M Humayun Kabir, Managing Director, Supreme Seed Co. Ltd. as General Secretary took over the charge of the association.







