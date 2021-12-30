Phoenix Finance declares 12pc stock dividend



The 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Phoenix Finance & Investments Limited held virtually on Tuesday declared 12 per cent Stock Dividend (Bonus Share) to its shareholders for the year ended on 31 December, 2020, says a press release.Chairman of the Company Azizur Rahman presided over the meeting attended by a large number of the Shareholders at Digital Platform.Mohammed Mohsin, Director, Md. Jamirul Islam, Md. Rafiqur Rahman, Dr. M. Shah Alam, Nominee Directors and S. M. Intekhab Alam, Managing Director of the Company were present in the Meeting.Mohammad Sayduzzaman, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary along with other Executives of the Company also attended the AGM.The shareholders attending the meeting unanimously approved all the Agenda and expressed deep satisfaction with the performance of the Company and the declaration of 12 per cent Stock Dividend for the year 2020.