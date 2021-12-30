Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Stocks witnessed downward trend mainly due to price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 11.48 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 6,731.15. Two other indices also closed lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 1.46 point to finish at 2,522.32 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 4.20 points to close at 1,427.27.

The daily trade turnover on the DSE also plunged to Taka 7,353.75 million which was Taka 8,726.05 million at the previous session of the week.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 377 issues traded, 196 closed lower, 133 higher and 48 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

BSC dominated the turnover chart, followed by Beximco, BSCCL, Beacon Pharma and One Bank Limited.

DACCADYE was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.39 per cent while Zeal Bangla was the worst loser, losing 5.52 per cent following its price adjustment after record date.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-slumping 17.86 points to close at 19,621.51 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 12.18 points to close at 11,788.35.

Of the issues traded, 138 declined, 119 advanced and 37 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 1.70 crore shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Taka 53.38 crore. -BSS









