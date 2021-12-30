IPDC disburses stimulus package to CMSMEs



Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir (right) hands over a certificate of recognition to IPDC's Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam at a ceremony at at Bangladesh Bank recently.

The banks and financial institutions with loan disbursement targets of more than BDT 10 crore were selected for the award by the Central Bank.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handed over a certificate of recognition to IPDC's Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam at a ceremony at Jahangir Alam Conference Hall at Bangladesh Bank recently.

Mominul Islam said, "We are thankful to the Central Bank that they gave us the opportunity to find greater meaning in our existence by enabling us to help CMSMES revive from the darkness of pandemic effect. This recognition by Bangladesh Bank will inspire us to continue our relentless efforts to stand beside the CMSMEs."

IPDC Finance was able to successfully meet the target within the initially announced deadline.



































