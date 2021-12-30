Video
Thursday, 30 December, 2021
E-comm faces rough ride in 2021 as scams shatter growth

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The e-commerce business contracted in the second half of 2021 after witnessing phenomenal growth since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country in March 2020. Its transactions sharply dropped in the second half of this year because of customers' trust deficit.
E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh vice-president Mohammad Sahab Uddin told The Daily Observer, 'The 2020 growth momentum continued in 2021 but it suffered some problems in the year as well.'
Customers' confidence in the sector shattered in 2021 due to some e-commerce platforms' failure, Sahab said. He, however, said that the identification of the problems and the rectification measures taken by the authorities were good for the sector.
A Bangladesh Bank (BB) report on e-commerce transactions through the formal channel showed  transactions dropped to Tk 743 crore in October in 2021 after reaching an all-time high of Tk 1,277.4 crore in June 2021.
The transactions in October were 41.53 per cent or Tk 534.4 crore lower than the transactions in June. In February 2020, the transactions through e-commerce platforms were Tk 247.1 crore.
Zeeshan Kingshuk Huq, co-founder and chief executive officer of e-commerce platform Sindabad.com, said customers' confidence in e-commerce sector was deterred due to the non-payment of the customers' money by a number of e-commerce platforms.
Zeeshan also believes that restoration or retention of customers' confidence would depend on the performance of platforms. He, however, said the year 2021 saw massive adoption of e-commerce-based shopping. Total transaction was 11.73 lakh in February 2020. In a span of 20 months, the number reached 27.36 lakh in October 2021.
E-commerce ventures also managed to fetch huge foreign investments in 2021. According to Bangladesh Startup Ecosystem Report 2021, nine products and services-oriented Bangladeshi startups raised $32 million in foreign investments in the first half of 2021.
PaperFly raised the highest, $11.8 million, followed by Frontier Nutrition $6 million, Praava Health $5.6 million, Truck Lagbe $3 million, Data Bird $3 million, Maya $2.16 million, Alice $0.5 million, Arogga $0.2 million and Upskill 0.11 million in the January-June period of 2021.
Besides the entities, ShopUp, a business-to-business e-commerce platform, has already raised $110 million funding for its business expansion.
Amid huge growth of the platform after the coronavirus outbreak, the role of a number of e-commerce platforms, including Evaly, came under regulatory scanner due to its delay in delivering products to its customers.
The operations of Evaly later came to a halt following the arrest of its chief executive officer and chairperson on allegations of embezzlement and cheque fraud. Rassel and Shamima were arrested on September 16, 2021.
In October 2021 a High Court bench formed a five-member board to operate Evaly. Another e-commerce platform Alesha Mart also suspended its operations due to failure to either deliver products or refund money.
Besides the failure of e-commerce businesses to pay back customers' money, another Tk 214 crore got stuck up in the escrow accounts on legal complexity. In 2021, the regulatory authorities also scrutinised financial details of a good number of e-commerce companies.


