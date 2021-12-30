Excessive default loans in 25 banks crippling banking sector

Amid 60 scheduled commercial banks 25 banks are in weak position due to higher defaulted loans according to a Bangladesh Bank's (BB) report till September this year.

The 25 banks' required rate of capital preservation has also increased while some are also facing capital deficit. In contrast to default loans, large amount money remained stuck up in the provision sector.

Of these, Letter of Credits (LCs) of some banks are not being directly accepted internationally and in this case third banks are coming forward as guarantors thus increasing their costs of doing business.

According to BB report, banks will have to keep up pressure to bring down defaulted loans to 5 per cent. Banks that have a capital deficit are asked to take strict action to fill the deficit and to take prompt disposal of cases if their activities are hampered due to litigation in the courts.

In this context a senior central bank official said despite giving different facilities the amount of default loans in banking sector is still on rise. It should be reduced to remain in competitive financial market.

Abdul Mannan a senior private sector banker said amid the pandemic many financial institutions globally are facing trouble and both importers and exporters are aware of the fact and they look for sound banks for dealings.

He said as regulatory body, the central bank should be more aware of monitoring banks' financial conditions and in particular to facilitate international trade it is imperative to reduce bad loans in the banking sector to keep adequate capital and to offer clients low costs loan for doing business.

The BB report says 6 public sector banks have 20.07 per cent of the total default loans in the banking sector. The 42 private sector banks have 5.47 per cent and three specialized government banks have 11.44 per cent.

Default rate of foreign banks on an average is below 5 percent. However, two banks have excessive default loans. Among 42 private sector banks, default loan are of 14 banks are above 5 per cent.

The default rate in 9 public sector banks is 31.51 per cent. In all 8 public sector commercial banks, default loans are more than 5 per cent. Of the 42 private banks, 14 are above 5 per cent. Out of 9 foreign banks, default loans of 2 and of 3 specialized default loans of all 3 are above 5 per cent.

Among the banks, five banks have over 50 per cent defaulted loans. These are Basic Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, ICB Islamic Bank, Padma Bank and National Bank of Pakistan.

Of these, Basic Bank has not been able to recover most loans. The same is true of Commerce Bank, Padma Bank (formerly Farmers Bank) and ICB Islamic Bank (formerly Oriental Bank). The activities of the National Bank of Pakistan are stagnant.

Another senior banker said in three state-owned commercial banks, default loans have increased excessively mainly due to fraud by four business groups. These include Hallmark, Crescent Group, Anon Tex Group, Bismillah Group and Basic Bank.

Among the foreign banks, the two Pakistan-owned banks have default loans of more than 5 per cent, the report said. Of this, 19.74 per cent belongs to Habib Bank and 97.68 per cent belongs to National Bank of Pakistan.

Public sector specialized Bangladesh Krishi Bank has 9.44 per cent defaulted loans, Prabasi Kalyan Bank has 13.91 per cent and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank has 19.29 per cent defaulted loans.















