Apparel industry changes 3m women’s fate, says Tipu

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the apparel industry has changed the fates of three million grassroots women in the country.

As well as economic development, this industry is making a significant contribution in employment sector of the country, he added.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a function held at a city hotel on Tuesday night to mark the 50th anniversary of independence and 40th anniversary of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam, Member of parliament Abdus Salam Murshedy, BGMEA president Farooq Hasan and former presidents of BGMEA, among others, spoke at the function.

Besides, BGMEA's book was unveiled and former BGMEA presidents were honored at the event.

Among others, diplomats of different countries, leaders of trade organisations, economists and media personnel were present at the function. -BSS

















