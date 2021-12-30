Video
Proposal to raise BTRC building cost to Tk 261.86 crore

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 269
Mizanur Rahman

Proposals have been presented at the planning commission (PP) to increase the cost of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission building project by Tk 59.20 crore to a total of Tk 261.86 crore.  
The cost is rising by 29.20 percent as per revised proposal while is implementation period will also increase by two years till June 2022.
The first revised proposal of the project titled Construction of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Building (First Amendment) has been sent to the Planning Commission recently for approval.
Meanwhile, Tk 123.06 crore has been spent under the project till December this year marking the real physical progress at 70 percent. The originally approved cost of the project was Tk 202.65 crore. Now it will grow to Tk 261.86 crore.
As per several planning mission sources, the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC)) had  discussed the project issues on July 8 this year after receiving proposals from the Department of Posts and Telecommunications.
The committee has recommended that it may be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with some changes carried out at some important points. If approved, it will be implemented by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and the Department of Public Works.
Mamun Al Rashid, Member of the Physical Infrastructure Division at the Planning Commission said that once the project is implemented, it will be possible to provide the necessary office space to BTRC staff and its affiliated offices.
The BTRC was constituted on January 31 2002 under Bangladesh Telecommunication Act-2001. The company has been operating in rented building since its inception. Initially it had only 41 manpower but it increased to 369 in 2006.  At present BTRC is conducting activities by renting three floors of IEB building.
BTRC has spent Tk 32 crore to pay for office rent since 2006. It suggests it should have its own office building at a time its activities are increasing manifolds. New activities include successful implementation of upcoming challenges related to awarding for G-mobile network, securing the seaber space, Bangabandhu Satellite, increase the Broadband Penetration etc.
Meanwhile, the cost of public works has increased. The Project Proposal was formulated in accordance with the Public Works Rate Schedule- 2014, but since its cost has increased manifolds. The revised project has sought to make the project cost realistic, the project document said.


