Wednesday, 29 December, 2021
Hossain Akhtar made National Bank DMD

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury has been promoted National Bank Ltd's Deputy Managing Director (DMD). Prior to this appointment, Hossain Akhtar was the bank's Senior Executive Vice-President and Divisional Head of the International Division.
Chowdhury started his banking career as a Probationary Officer at IFIC Bank in 1989 and worked there till 1995. He also served in Prime Bank, One Bank, Southeast Bank and Dutch Bangla Bank before joining the National Bank as a Vice President in 2009, says aprs release.
For more than a decade, he has served National Bank Limited as Branch Manager and Divisional Head of different divisions at Head Office. Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury completed his honors and master's degree in Public Administration from Dhaka University.
He has participated in many professional trainings, workshops and seminars at home and abroad.



