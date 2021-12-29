Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 December, 2021, 6:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

Padma Bank launches ACS at Dhanmandi branch

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

Padma Bank launches ACS at Dhanmandi branch

Padma Bank launches ACS at Dhanmandi branch

Fourth Generation Padma Bank Limited has officially launched Automated Chalan (A-Invoice) system service at its Dhanmondi Branch.
Under this service, treasury invoices can be deposited at any branch of Padma Bank Limited including Dhanmondi Branch. Passport fees, company income tax, personal income tax, VAT on imported goods, customs duty, land development tax, VAT on domestic goods and services, excise duty and all kinds of government service fees are collected.
The Automated Chalan System (ACS) service was officially inaugurated by the Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank Md. Ehsan Khasru at Dhanmondi on Tuesday (28 December, 2021). During the occasion Mr. Khasru said Padma Bank is working for digitalization, government services were added to its continuity. From now on, customers will be able to deposit various Government bills/fees at any branch of Padma Bank. The Padma Bank family has pledged to facilitate the customers in financial transactions.
Padma Bank Chief Operating Officer Zabed Amin, FVP & Cluster Head, Dhaka South Cluster Bassu Sheikh, Deputy Head of ICT Mosharraf Hossain Khan, AVP & Dhanmondi Branch Manager Shaymal Datta and other senior officials and employees of Dhanmondi branch were also present at the occasion.
The fourth generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hossain Akhtar made National Bank DMD
Padma Bank launches ACS at Dhanmandi branch
Indian airlines asked to play Indian music
BD may become India’s 4th largest export destination in FY22
More opportunities than challenges in 4IR: Experts
Trade fair venue gets new look ahead of Jan 1 kick off
BB permits immigrants to send earnings home
Country’s first agri-PV plant set to get green light


Latest News
Khaleda must submit fresh plea if she wants to go abroad: Law Minister
Man killed in Ashulia road accident
Temperature may drop further as rain likely in parts of Bangladesh
Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Lookman lifts Leicester
Two killed in JSS-UPDF shootout in Rangamati
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Asia keeps omicron at bay, but a surge may be inevitable
Israeli defence minister meets with Palestinian president
One held with 5kg gold bars at Dhaka airport
Holy Family teacher arrested for sexually harassing student
Most Read News
More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse
DU starts first year hons classes from Jan 1
Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19
BNP searches for clandestine alley to go to power: Hasan
Dengue: 15 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
US, Russia to hold arms control over Ukraine talks on Jan 10: W.House
Bus hits microbus breaking road divider in Khilkhet
Indonesia rejects Rohingya refugees
UAE issues first civil marriage licence for non-Muslim couple
US CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft