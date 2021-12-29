

Padma Bank launches ACS at Dhanmandi branch

Under this service, treasury invoices can be deposited at any branch of Padma Bank Limited including Dhanmondi Branch. Passport fees, company income tax, personal income tax, VAT on imported goods, customs duty, land development tax, VAT on domestic goods and services, excise duty and all kinds of government service fees are collected.

The Automated Chalan System (ACS) service was officially inaugurated by the Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank Md. Ehsan Khasru at Dhanmondi on Tuesday (28 December, 2021). During the occasion Mr. Khasru said Padma Bank is working for digitalization, government services were added to its continuity. From now on, customers will be able to deposit various Government bills/fees at any branch of Padma Bank. The Padma Bank family has pledged to facilitate the customers in financial transactions.

Padma Bank Chief Operating Officer Zabed Amin, FVP & Cluster Head, Dhaka South Cluster Bassu Sheikh, Deputy Head of ICT Mosharraf Hossain Khan, AVP & Dhanmondi Branch Manager Shaymal Datta and other senior officials and employees of Dhanmondi branch were also present at the occasion.

The fourth generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.





