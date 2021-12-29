More opportunities than challenges in 4IR: Experts

Speakers at a webinar here on Tuesday said there is a risk of job loss due to the emergence of 4IR, but the opportunities, including the creation of more jobs, are enormous.

They also said if the opportunities are effectively utilised it would help create jobs double than the jobs loss.

Bangladesh e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-Gov CIRT) organised the virtual programme titled `Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR): Challenges and Opportunities'.

IT-ITES Policy Adviser of LICT Project Sami Ahmed presented the keynote paper at the programme. Addressing the programme, National Data Centre Director Tarique M Barkatullah said the government will hold a series of discussions on the issues relating to 4IR and incorporate the suggestions of stakeholders and experts in formulating strategies in this regard to face challenges and utilize the opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution.

In his keynote paper, Sami Ahmed referred to the research conducted by Aspire to Innovate (A2I) Programme of ICT Division about 5.5 million job loss and creation of 10 million jobs due to the emergence of 4IR and said jobs will be created more than the prediction of job loss.

"The LICT project has also put forward a set of recommendations to the University Grant Commission (UGC) to change the academic curricula to cope up with the 4IR," he added.

The frontier technology-based innovations and startups would contribute to creating the scope of jobs in different areas, including health, agriculture, education, finance, Sami said. "The government has been providing funds for innovations and startups to increase investment in the sector and promoting research and development."

Mentioning the government's preparation for future works, including the establishment of Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology (SHIFT), Sheikh Kamal IT Institute and Incubation Centre, Centre for 4IR, Leadership Academy, he said all these activities are being implemented keeping 4IR challenges and opportunities in mind.

Sami also said frontier technology would be one of the biggest catalysts for turning Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041 and the government is working to ensure the optimal use of it. "Nearly three million people are expected to be provided training to build capacity on 4IR in the next five years," he added. UNB













