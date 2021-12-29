Trade fair venue gets new look ahead of Jan 1 kick off

The International Trade Fair is scheduled to start on January 1 at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC) at Purbachal in Dhaka.

Meanwhile the road leading to fair venue has been renovated to take a new look and the visitors now will be visit the venue without hassle that existed before due to dilapidated condition of the road.

Earlier, the project director in charge of road works in Purbachal had a meeting with the Commerce Secretary and raised the issue of road problems. The meeting was attended by RAJUK Chairman and senior officials and EPB officials.

It was informed at the meeting that by December, 10 km of roads in Purbachal will be suitable for traffic. Cars will run in two lanes and four lanes on both sides. There may be more in some places.

Visiting the fair site On Tuesday it was found that the road from Kuril flyover to the premises of the trade fair has been paved with about 7 km of road.

However, in some places there are small holes. The biggest problem is the road in front of Purbachal Club. Traffic jams are being created on this road. The roads are bad so the cars have to stop there. This problem has been created due to the work of underpass on the side.

The traders say that the fair is taking place in a slightly different way this time as compared to other years. Buyers will be less likely to be here because of the distance. If the transportation system is not smooth, the number of buyers will be reduced.

"However, the road is much better than before. If we can cut the dilapidated condition of the road next to Purbachal Club, there will be problems on the road", traders said. In this context, EPB secretary and director of the fair Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury said that the road from Kuril junction to Balu Bridge is very clear. But there is a problem in one place, towards Purbachal club. There is an underpass that is under construction.

"We talked to other officials and they said that work is going to open an underpass very quickly and once this is opened the problems would be solved", he said.














