BB permits immigrants to send earnings home

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday allowed all foreign nationals working in Bangladesh to remit almost their entire net monthly income abroad from Bangladesh, subject to tax assessments.

A BB circular issued in this regard on the day said foreigners nationals residing in Bangladesh and earning regular income here would be able to send 80 per cent of their net income after tax every month.

The foreign nationals would be allowed to remit the rest 20 per cent of their net income at the end of the financial year upon completion of income tax assessments, supported by certificates issued by tax authorities, the BB circular said.

Earlier, the foreign nationals were allowed to remit 75 per cent of their net income on a monthly basis. In April 2013, the BB had raised the limit on remittance for foreign nationals to 75 per cent of their net income from 50 per cent.

Besides, individuals were allowed to remit abroad their authentic savings out of salaries or benefits at the time of leaving Bangladesh permanently after the expiry of period of service.

The BB said the circular was issued as part of liberalisation of its remittance facility for the foreigners working in Bangladesh.

The banks have also been allowed to remit foreign nationals' net income abroad from the employers' foreign currency account opened and maintained for this purpose where the family members of the foreign employees reside.

The BB also asked all banks to ensure that the amount allowed to be remitted does not exceed the balance held in related bank account before executing the remittance transfer.

Besides, the BB has also asked banks to prepare the certificate under para 2(a) under of amended Appendix 5/81 considering all the monetary and non-monetary benefits as specified in the work permit granted by the competent authorities in compliance with relevant provisions of income tax regulations in force.

Prior to the fresh relaxation, the central bank allowed the foreign nationals to send their earnings to other countries where their family members live and the country of their domicile.

Earlier individuals were only permitted to send income only to the country of their domicile out of their current savings.

At least 2.5 lakh foreigners are working in Bangladesh legally and illegally and siphoning off Tk 26,400 crore each year, mentioned a TIB study released in February 2020. But practically their number is bigger.

















