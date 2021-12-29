Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 December, 2021, 6:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Country’s first agri-PV plant set to get green light

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Correspondent

Country’s first agri-PV plant set to get green light

Country’s first agri-PV plant set to get green light

The 3.77MW Soudia Agro Solar PV Power Plant will be located across 12.5 acres of land in the Pabna district in western Bangladesh. The estimated cost for the project is around $7 million.
Developer Soudia Agro Solar PV Power Plant Ltd - a joint venture between Solarland China and local company Mostafa Motors - is expected to sign a power purchase and implementation agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board for the project today (Saturday).
An electricity tariff of $0.1074/kWh has been set and the government will buy the generated electricity for a period of 20 years. The project is expected to be completed by next October and will be connected to the Bera-1 33/11kv PBS-2 Substation, according to pvmagazine.
US-based pv magazine is a monthly trade publication launched for the international photovoltaics (PV) community.
Chinese PV inverter manufacturer Huawei will supply its string inverters and smart transformer station for the project while the developer has invited tenders for the selection of an EPC contractor. No further supplier details were released.
The land for the project is classified as normal agricultural fertile land and the developer has it will introduce special technologies for the different types of agricultural work expected, including five specially designed solar mounting structures. It declined to elaborate further on these, however,
It did say a major portion of the area under the solar panels will be used for farming local chickens, ducks, goats, sheep, bees, and other domestic animals. Vertical crops will also be planted for different types of berries and a greenhouse is also expected to be installed, although no further details were disclosed on this either.
"Considering the scarcity of land in Bangladesh and high potentiality for solar projects, the combination of solar and agriculture will be the best choice here," project director Abdul Gaffar told pv magazine.
Since 2014, around 2,800 Agri-PV systems have reportedly been deployed worldwide, with a total capacity of about 2.9GWp. Regulatory frameworks and support schemes are already in place in Japan, South Korea, China, France, and Massachusetts, the US, and are reportedly under development in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, India, and California, the US.
It wasn't until 2019, however, that this niche market really began to take root. Over the past two years, research, policy discussions, and projects have gained traction, while the first agrivoltaics conference was held last October, attracting over 350 participants from 38 countries. In Q1 2021, pv magazine's UP Initiative shined a spotlight on agrivoltaics in recognition of this emerging market. You can read a summary of our coverage here.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hossain Akhtar made National Bank DMD
Padma Bank launches ACS at Dhanmandi branch
Indian airlines asked to play Indian music
BD may become India’s 4th largest export destination in FY22
More opportunities than challenges in 4IR: Experts
Trade fair venue gets new look ahead of Jan 1 kick off
BB permits immigrants to send earnings home
Country’s first agri-PV plant set to get green light


Latest News
Khaleda must submit fresh plea if she wants to go abroad: Law Minister
Man killed in Ashulia road accident
Temperature may drop further as rain likely in parts of Bangladesh
Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Lookman lifts Leicester
Two killed in JSS-UPDF shootout in Rangamati
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Asia keeps omicron at bay, but a surge may be inevitable
Israeli defence minister meets with Palestinian president
One held with 5kg gold bars at Dhaka airport
Holy Family teacher arrested for sexually harassing student
Most Read News
More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse
DU starts first year hons classes from Jan 1
Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19
BNP searches for clandestine alley to go to power: Hasan
Dengue: 15 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
US, Russia to hold arms control over Ukraine talks on Jan 10: W.House
Bus hits microbus breaking road divider in Khilkhet
Indonesia rejects Rohingya refugees
UAE issues first civil marriage licence for non-Muslim couple
US CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft