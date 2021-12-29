Video
latest
Business

ACI declared 80 pc dividend at 48th AGM

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

The 48th Annual General Meeting of Advanced Chemical Industries Limited (ACI) approved 65 per cent Cash dividend and 15 per cent Stock dividend for the 2020-21, on Sunday.
Held virtually, the AGM was presided over by ACI Chairman M. Anis Ud Dowla. The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021 together with Reports of the Directors and Auditors of the Company were approved by the shareowners in the meeting, says a press release.
Dr. Arif Dowla, Managing Director of the Company, in his short presentation, highlighted some of the salient features of the business and addressed the issues raised by the shareholders.
Dr. Dowla also expressed gratitude, and acknowledged co-operation of all stakeholders. He particularly mentioned the contribution and efforts of the employees of the Company during the pandemic crisis.


