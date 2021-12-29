US, Europe Stock markets rise after Christmas

NEW YORK, Dec 28: US and eurozone stock markets advanced on Monday, shrugging off lingering fears over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant after the Christmas holiday.

The highly mutated strain has fueled a massive increase in cases across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns, thousands of flights canceled and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.

There is, however, a "belief that Omicron is going to be a nuisance but not a dire strait for the global economy -- at least not for long," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

Wall Street stocks enjoyed another strong round, with major indices winning at least one percent and the S&P 500 powering to a second straight record.

Monday opened the historically strong seven-day post-Christmas stretch known on trading floors as the "Santa Claus rally," a period of low trading volumes and light news flow that usually sees stocks drift higher.

Since 1945, the S&P 500 has risen more than three out of every four years during this period, winning an average 1.2 percent, according to CFRA Research's Sam Stovall.

But leading airlines such as United and Delta dropped following mass flight cancellations due to infections or quarantines among airline and airport staff. AFP









