France to impose more work-from-home in Covid fight

PARIS, Dec 28: France will order companies to impose at least three work-from-home days a week for employees whenever possible to stem a fifth wave of Covid infections, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Monday.

The new measure, which will be in place for at least three weeks, is one of several announced after a crisis cabinet meeting on the new Omicron variant, which is again threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

The meeting came after France reported Saturday over 100,000 daily Covid cases, a record since the pandemic erupted nearly two years ago, with many experts warning the number would rapidly increase over the coming weeks.

"It all seems like a never-ending movie... but today thanks to our collective mobilisation, we are one of the most vaccinated countries in the world," he said at a press conference in Paris. AFP











