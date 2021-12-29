

NTC approves 10pc at 43rd AGM

Company chairman, Sk. Kabir Hossain presided over the meeting. Other directors of the Company including Syed Shahriyar Ahsan, Managing Director of SBC Md. Shawkat Ali Waresi, Mohammed Bin Quasem, Md. Shakil Rizvi, Md. Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB., Md. Golam Mostofa, Addl.Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Md. Hafizur Rahman, Addl. Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Brig. Gen. Md. Zahidur Rahim ndc afwc psc, Prof. Dr. Razia Begum, H.S.M. Ziaul Ahsan, Managing Director and A.K. Azad Chowdhury, Company Secretary were present.

The Shareholders discussed the activities of the Company including its Development Programs and approved the Annual Report for the financial year from July, 2020 to June, 2021.







