Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 December, 2021, 6:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets rise following strong Wall Sreet gains

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246

HONG KONG, Dec 28:  Asian markets rose on Tuesday following strong gains on Wall Street as investors bet a surge in Covid-19 cases due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant would not derail the economic recovery.
The highly mutated strain has fuelled a massive increase in cases across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns, thousands of flights cancelled and cruise ships returning to port with infected passengers.
But there is a "belief that Omicron is going to be a nuisance but not a dire strait for the global economy -- at least not for long," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.
Wall Street enjoyed strong gains, with the S&P 500 powering ahead 1.4 percent to a second straight record on Monday while the Dow and Nasdaq added at least one percent. It was the start of a historically strong seven-day post-Christmas stretch known on trading floors as the "Santa Claus rally": a period of low trading volumes and light news flow that usually sees stocks drift higher.
The optimistic risk-on appetite carried over to Asia, with Tokyo leading the charge to close 1.4 percent higher while Singapore, Seoul, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur were all well into positive territory.
Taipei, one of the top performers this year, added 0.8 percent. Sydney and New Zealand were still closed for the holiday break.
"Investors were comfortably buying back shares after watching US rallies," said Yoshihiro Okumura of Chibagin Asset Management.
"Although investors are concerned about Omicron, they are also expecting an economic recovery next year," Okumura told AFP.
Shanghai recovered from early losses to end 0.4 percent higher while Hong Kong closed up 0.2 percent in a see-saw session as Macau casino stocks fell sharply after the gaming enclave reported its first Omicron case. European markets also followed Wall Street's lead with Frankfurt and Paris both up 0.2 percent in opening trade. London was closed for a holiday.
Oil futures rose in Asia, with benchmark WTI heading towards $76 and Brent closing in on $79 a barrel.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hossain Akhtar made National Bank DMD
Padma Bank launches ACS at Dhanmandi branch
Indian airlines asked to play Indian music
BD may become India’s 4th largest export destination in FY22
More opportunities than challenges in 4IR: Experts
Trade fair venue gets new look ahead of Jan 1 kick off
BB permits immigrants to send earnings home
Country’s first agri-PV plant set to get green light


Latest News
Khaleda must submit fresh plea if she wants to go abroad: Law Minister
Man killed in Ashulia road accident
Temperature may drop further as rain likely in parts of Bangladesh
Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Lookman lifts Leicester
Two killed in JSS-UPDF shootout in Rangamati
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Asia keeps omicron at bay, but a surge may be inevitable
Israeli defence minister meets with Palestinian president
One held with 5kg gold bars at Dhaka airport
Holy Family teacher arrested for sexually harassing student
Most Read News
More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse
DU starts first year hons classes from Jan 1
Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19
BNP searches for clandestine alley to go to power: Hasan
Dengue: 15 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
US, Russia to hold arms control over Ukraine talks on Jan 10: W.House
Bus hits microbus breaking road divider in Khilkhet
Indonesia rejects Rohingya refugees
UAE issues first civil marriage licence for non-Muslim couple
US CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft