‘Works in BD N-Plant reactor run ahead of schedule’

The concreting of the fifth tier of the inner containment of reactor building of Unit 2 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant running ahead of schedule.

It was completed on December 24 and took 23 hours of uninterrupted work by Trest Rossem specialists to cast 850 m3 of self-compacting concrete mix, according to a press release issued on Tuesday by the Rosatom.

"Concreting of the fifth tier of the inner containment from elevation +38.180 to elevation+43.400 was completed significantly ahead of schedule. This is a testament of high professional level of the specialists of Trest Rossem in Bangladesh and a good example of well-coordinated work of the entire team at the construction site", said Alexey Deriy, Vice President of ASE and Director of Rooppur NPP Construction Project.

Concreting of the fifth tier completes the construction of the cylindrical part of the inner containment- one of the main components of the NPP reactor safety system, which prevents release of radioactive substances into the environment. The dome of the power unit will be installed on it in the next phase.

Currently, works are in progress for manufacturing of elements for the containment dome part. It is planned to complete the erection of steel structures of the inner containment dome in the first half of 2022, it added.

Rooppur NPP will have two units, each equipped with a Russian Generation III+ VVER-1200 reactor of 1,200 MW capacity. This evolutionary reactor design fully complies with all the international safety requirements.

General Designer and General Contractor of the project is Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division from Russia, the press release added.



















