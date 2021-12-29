Video
latest
Home Business

Stock rise for 2nd day

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263
Business Correspondent

The country's stock market has returned to the upward trend out of the continuous downward trend.
On Tuesday, the third working day of the week, the main stock market Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the other stock market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) prices rose sharply. At the same time, the share and unit prices of most of the companies participating in the transaction have increased and in the mean time transactions also increased resulting stock market remained upward for two consecutive working days.
Earlier in the week, the stock market fell in three of the five working days of trading. As a result, the main price index of DSE decreased by 165 points in one week. The market capitalization decreased by Tk12,332 crore. The stock market plunged sharply on Sunday, the first working day of the current week, following the previous week. However, on Monday, the price index rose slightly.
In this situation, the trading started on Tuesday by increasing the share and unit prices of most of the companies. As a result, the main price index of DSE increased by 32 points in 16 minutes of trading. This rising trend of the index, which appears at the beginning of the transaction, continues till the end.
On the other hand, the overall price index of Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) CASPI has increased by 217 points. The market turnover was Tk51.58 crore. Of the 301 companies that took part in the transaction 225 rose. On the other hand, prices of 60 and 16 have remained unchanged.


