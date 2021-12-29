

StanChart to arrange funds for women entrepreneurs

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by WEAB President Ms. Salma Masud and Standard Chartered Bangladesh Private and Business Banking Consumer Head Sabbir Ahmed to mark the collaboration.

Under the partnership, WEAB and Standard Chartered will collaborate to ensure WEAB members get better access to finance. The partnership will also extend to knowledge exchange on financial services, consultation support and organizing training sessions for women entrepreneurs.

Ms. Salma Masud, President WEAB said, "WEAB has been a key contributor of women entrepreneurship development in Bangladesh for more than 20 years, and we are delighted to partner with Standard Chartered to empower our members with better access to finance."

Sabbir Ahmed, Head, Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "We are proud to partner with WEAB for improving access to finance for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh." He added, "WEABs experience and network with women entrepreneurs will significantly complement Standard Chartered's global strategy for increasing participation in Women Entrepreneur financing".

Ms. Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "We hope this partnership will gradually expand further, complementing our key global strategy for lifting participation in our key markets by unleashing the full potential of women entrepreneurs".

Mr Sabbir Ahmed, Head, Consumer, Private and Business Banking and Ms Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, representing Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Ms. Salma Masud, President, WEAB, along with other high officials from both organisations were present on the occasion.

WEAB has been a renowned patron of Women Entrepreneurs in Bangladesh since its establishment in 2000. At present, WEAB has 5,000 members all across Bangladesh. WEAB has been a strong community voice, lobbying for micro to macro women entrepreneurs to assist their growth and to improve their social and economic prospects.

With over 116 years of presence in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered is the only bank in the country with a unique blend of deep-rooted local presence and capacity to capitalise on its global network and product coverage. The partnership leverage Standard Chartered's banking networks both at home and abroad to purposefully connect SMEs with broader local and international markets.















