ADB to give $12m to Uzbekistan for food security

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Anglesey Food Foreign Enterprise LLC (Korzinka) have signed $12 million in debt financing to promote food security and sustain the livelihoods of more than 5,000 employees and 1,200 farm workers in Uzbekistan.

The financing will help Korzinka build inventory buffers to mitigate supply disruptions caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, allow faster payments to suppliers, and fund COVID-19 safety measures by providing masks, sanitization, personal protective equipment, testing, and support for staff quarantine, according to a press release issued by the ADB on Tuesday.













