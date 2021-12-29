Video
ICB announces 10pc dividend at 45th AGM

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 301
Business Correspondent

The 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) held virtually on Tuesday, declared 5 per cent cash and 5 per cent stock dividend for the fiscal year 2019-2020.
The AGM presided over by Prof Kismatul Ahsan , chairman of the board of directors of the organization. Md. Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB and other directors attended the meeting. A large number of shareholders also attended the meeting virtually, said a press release.
The Shareholders were informed about various aspects of the Annual Report and Audited Accounts of ICB and its subsidiary companies for the year 2020-2021. They expressed their satisfaction with the performance of ICB and its pivotal role during the critical period of the capital market.  
During FY 2020-2021, ICB earned solo and consolidated (with subsidiaries) net profit of Tk 95.27 crore and Tk. 115.33 crore respectively. The shareholders approved the annual accounts and the cash dividend of 11pc as recommended by the board of directors of the corporation for the year 2020-2021.
The corporation also declared 5pc cash and 5pc stock dividend in the fiscal year 2019-2020. The Corporation declared dividend for its Unit Fund @ of Tk 42.00 per Unit which is the highest in the mutual fund industry in Bangladesh for the year under review.
The meeting was also informed that during the period under review, the Corporation made cumulative investment of Tk. 14039.46 crore in the capital market. The Corporation also acted as Trustee of one mutual fund of Tk. 100.00 crore during 2020-2021.
It recovered an amount of Tk. 1156.42 crore on account of dividend, margin loans, project loans and other loans/advances. During the period, the total transaction of ICB and its subsidiary companies in both the bourses was Tk. 20744.56 crore which is 115.17 percent more than that of Tk.9664.45 crore conducted in the previous year.


