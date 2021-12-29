Video
BB withdraws special loan repayment facility

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 317
Business Correspondent

The term of the bank's special loan repayment period will not be extended no more, following decision of the Bangladesh Bank against facility that was enjoyed by relevant parties for the last two years following the outbreak of Covid-19.
According to the facility the loan defaulters could rescheduleloans by repaying only 25 per cent of their total loans by December this calendar year.
As the facility goes away, those who will not be able to pay the entire arrear loand will be treated as defaulters.
Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir announced the decision at a bankers' meeting at the central bank on Tuesday. At the end of the meeting, the central bank spokesman Sirajul Islam confirmed about the decision.
Earlier the central bank two years ago eased the repayment facility for term loans for tens of thousands of borrowers, including industrialists and businesses to help them pay installments at ease as the pandemic was persisting.
Clients enjoyed the relaxed facility based on the banker-customer relationship during the two year tenure that is from 1 January, 2020 to 31 December, 2021.


