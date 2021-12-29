Video
Wednesday, 29 December, 2021, 6:08 PM
Covid infections keep rising

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 328
Staff Correspondent

Country witnessed a single death from Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally now stands 28,062. Some 397 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,584,023.    
Besides, 294 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the number to 1,548,044 and overall recovery rate at 97.73, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  2.10 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.86 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 18,938 samples.
The deceased was a woman aged between 61-70 years.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.
Around 71.14 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 49.14 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.4 million lives and infected over 279 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 250 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.



« PreviousNext »

