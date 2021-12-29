Video
latest
Home Front Page

Delhi sees 50pc Covid cases jump

50pc office limit, odd-even for shops, 20 at weddings

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Dec 28: Private offices in Delhi will operate at 50 per cent, malls and shops will open on odd-even basis and weddings will be allowed with only up to 20 people as new restrictions under a "yellow alert" take effect in the capital from today amid a surge in Covid cases. Though the restrictions were announced at 3 pm, more than half-way through the work day, the government said they would be in "immediate effect".
There will be a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am daily. Private offices will function with 50% staff barring those designated essential services, which includes hospitals, media, banks, insurance companies and telecom services.
Weddings are allowed with up to 20 people and they can take place only at home or in court. The 20-person limit also applies to funerals. Malls and shops will open on an odd-even basis, between 10 am and 8 pm. Online deliveries can continue.
Standalone shops or markets in residential colonies will not follow the odd-even rule. Cinemas, multiplexes and gyms will be closed again. Schools and colleges will stay shut. Restaurants and bars will
be closed at 10 pm and they will operate at half capacity.
The Delhi Metro will function with half its capacity. Salons, barber shops and parlours will be allowed. Spas and wellness clinics will be closed. Political, religious, festival-related gatherings won't be allowed. Religious places can stay open but visitors won't be allowed.
Public parks will also stay open, but picnics or gatherings won't be allowed. The restrictions follow Delhi's biggest single-day spike in infections in six months yesterday, with 331 new cases. In two weeks, the share of Omicron cases has gone from 2-3 per cent to 25-30 per cent. The positivity rate - the percentage of samples that return positive -- was above 0.5 per cent for two days.    -NDTV


