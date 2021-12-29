Video
SSC results on Thursday: Education Minister

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 300

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on Thursday, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday.
"The results of the SSC and its equivalent examinations will be published on December 30 from Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to join the event virtually," she said while talking to reporters after attending a programme at the National Academy for Educational Management (Naem).
Dipu Moni said she would announce the details of the results on that day.
The much-awaited Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations started on November 14 and completed on November 23 with some 22 lakh students appearing in the exams.
The examinations were held with short syllabuses on three elective subjects on a group basis.
Last year's HSC examinees were evaluated on the basis of their results of JSC and SSC exams, a decision which received a mixed reaction.
Educational institutions across the country were closed in March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the closure was extended several times.     -UNB


