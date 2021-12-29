Video
Sanction On Rab

Govt planning to engage law firm in US

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 321
Diplomatic Correspondent

Government is planning to engage a law firm in United States to withdraw sanction on RAB and some top security officers including the country's police chief who were accused by the Biden administration for human rights abuses.
"Bangladesh Embassy in USA is overseeing the issue, they are working to find out the scope to work on the sanction issues, however, we are also thinking to engage a law farm there (USA)," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the reporters
on Tuesday while replying to a question at his office. But he did not elaborate.
On December 10, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on seven current and former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion including Benazir Ahmed, previously the RAB chief and currently the national head of the police department for human rights violations.
"We are determined to put human rights at the centre of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
However, Bangladesh officials were quick to denounce the move, with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen summoning the US ambassador to convey Dhaka's discontent over the decision.
On December 16, Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen said, "There is scope to work on various issues with USA in future."
He said the United States has assured the government of holding discussions over its sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its seven former and current officials.
When asked whether the US Secretary of State said anything to withdraw sanction on RAB, Abdul Momen said, "He didn't say anything about this. He said he would discuss it."


