Govt drafting reply to US letter seeking BD’s response

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Tuesday that Bangladesh will give its response to the United States within the stipulated time about its (Bangladesh's) engagement with the US in the future under the 1961 'Leahy Law.'

"We've got an idea so far, we're now working on the language emphasizing our safeguards," Foreign Secretary Momen told journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday after the second consultation meeting with the stakeholders.

The term Leahy Law refers to two statutory provisions prohibiting the US government from using funds for assistance to units of foreign security forces where there is credible information implicating that unit in the commission of gross violations of human rights (GVHR).

The State Department's Leahy Law includes an exception permitting resumption of assistance to a unit if the Secretary of State determines and reports to Congress that the government of the country is taking effective steps to bring the responsible members of the security forces unit to justice.

In the first week of December, the US sent a letter to Bangladesh seeking Bangladesh's response by December 15. Later, Bangladesh sought time till December 31 to reply.

"Bangladesh is continuing its consultations with various stakeholders on how the US assistance will be used in the future and securitizing the benefits to get engaged under the 1961 US law and checking whether there is anything conflicting," Momen said.

The State Department's Leahy Law was made permanent under section

620M of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961. One statutory provision applies to the State Department and the other applies to the Department of Defence.

The US government considers torture, extrajudicial killing, enforced disappearance, and rape under colour of law as GVHRs when implementing the Leahy Law.

The Foreign Ministry is taking opinion from the officials of the ministries, departments and agencies concerned to draft the reply letter.

"The US wants a reply in a plain format but Bangladesh wants to reply keeping its safeguards, including a provision of prior consultation if there is any complaint against any organization so that necessary steps can be taken beforehand," Momen told the journalists.

The Foreign Secretary said the two countries share the same goals as Bangladesh maintains zero tolerance to heinous crimes and terrorism with its strong commitment to human rights issues.

Asked whether Bangladesh is going to sign any agreement with the US on that front, the Foreign Secretary said it is not about signing any agreement separately but kind of expressing Bangladesh's consent through a framework to keep ongoing engagements smooth and strengthen the future engagements.









