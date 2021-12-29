Booster dose for Covid-19 begins

Administering booster doses for Covid-19 began on Tuesday morning which lasted till half past 2pm.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Shyamoli 250-bed TB Hospital and several other centres in the capital started administering the booster doses.

Ferdousi Rahman, a musician, after getting booster dose said, "It's a good initiative. For those of us who are here and above sixty, security has increased a bit for booster dose."

Ayesha Akhter, Assistant

Director of Shyamoli TB Hospital, said, "We have sent SMS to 1,000 people since last night to administer booster dose at this centre today. Vaccination has started from 8:30 in the morning and it has continued till half past two."

Prof Ashraful Haque, vaccination Programme focal person of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said, "We have been able to send SMS to 200 people for vaccination at this centre since Monday night. However, they are all in their sixties. We have not received the list of front liners."

Prof Ashrafur Alam, Acting Deputy Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said they had sent SMS to 450 people last night to administer booster dose.

However, the booster dose campaign started experimentally in the country on December 19. Runu Veronica de Costa, a senior staff nurse at Kurmitola General Hospital, was the first in the country to receive a booster dose.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has chosen Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines for booster doses.











