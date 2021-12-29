Law Ministry finds no legal scope to take Khaleda abroad for treatment: Home boss

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday said that following the opinion of the Law Ministry, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has no legal scope to go abroad for advance treatment.

"Following the appeal of her younger brother Shamin Iskandar, the Prime Minister suspended her conviction on humanitarian grounds for giving her a better chance to be treated at home. There were instructions that she could take treatment anywhere in Bangladesh. Now, her younger brother says that he will take her abroad. The opinion of the Law Minister is that there is no scope for this in the law," he said while talking to media at his Secretariat office.

He said that Khaleda Zia's younger brother Shamim Iskander gave a letter seeking permission to provide advanced treatment abroad. Following his prayer, the law ministry has given its opinion opposing the permit for her treatment abroad.

"We are examining the Law Ministry opinion. If we feel the need, we will consult more," he added.

In response to a question, Kamal said, "The Law Minister has written that there is no legal opportunity."

"So, you must have understood our position. We will now decide the next step through discussion. It would be forwarded to the Prime Minister for her approval," he also added.

"We took measures for taking treatment from home on a humanitarian aspect. Khaleda Zia is a convict and her sentence was being carried out. We were giving her the highest medical care. She was receiving treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital. But, her brother wanted to provide treatment from home. It was given suspending her

conviction," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Law Minister forwarded the documents of the prayer of Khaleda's brother seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment to the Home Ministry. The opinion was given responding to the Home Ministry letter that included the prayer.







