Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 December, 2021, 6:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Law Ministry finds no legal scope to take Khaleda abroad for treatment: Home boss

Published : Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 322
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday said that following the opinion of the Law Ministry, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has no legal scope to go abroad for advance treatment.
"Following the appeal of her younger brother Shamin Iskandar, the Prime Minister suspended her conviction on humanitarian grounds for giving her a better chance to be treated at home. There were instructions that she could take treatment anywhere in Bangladesh. Now, her younger brother says that he will take her abroad. The opinion of the Law Minister is that there is no scope for this in the law," he said while talking to media at his Secretariat office.
He said that Khaleda Zia's younger brother Shamim Iskander gave a letter seeking permission to provide advanced treatment abroad. Following his prayer, the law ministry has given its opinion opposing the permit for her treatment abroad.
"We are examining the Law Ministry opinion. If we feel the need, we will consult more," he added.
In response to a question, Kamal said, "The Law Minister has written that there is no legal opportunity."
"So, you must have understood our position. We will now decide the next step through discussion. It would be forwarded to the Prime Minister for her approval," he also added.
"We took measures for taking treatment from home on a humanitarian aspect. Khaleda Zia is a convict and her sentence was being carried out. We were giving her the highest medical care. She was receiving treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital. But, her brother wanted to provide treatment from home. It was given suspending her
conviction," he said.
Earlier on Monday, the Law Minister forwarded the documents of the prayer of Khaleda's brother seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment to the Home Ministry. The opinion was given responding to the Home Ministry letter that included the prayer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid infections keep rising
Delhi sees 50pc Covid cases jump
Two more bodies found in Jhalokathi rivers
Climate change triggers sharp rise in women’s ailments
SSC results on Thursday: Education Minister
Govt planning to engage law firm in US
Govt drafting reply to US letter seeking BD’s response
Booster dose for Covid-19 begins


Latest News
Khaleda must submit fresh plea if she wants to go abroad: Law Minister
Man killed in Ashulia road accident
Temperature may drop further as rain likely in parts of Bangladesh
Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Lookman lifts Leicester
Two killed in JSS-UPDF shootout in Rangamati
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Asia keeps omicron at bay, but a surge may be inevitable
Israeli defence minister meets with Palestinian president
One held with 5kg gold bars at Dhaka airport
Holy Family teacher arrested for sexually harassing student
Most Read News
More than 30 killed in Sudan gold mine collapse
DU starts first year hons classes from Jan 1
Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19
BNP searches for clandestine alley to go to power: Hasan
Dengue: 15 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
US, Russia to hold arms control over Ukraine talks on Jan 10: W.House
Bus hits microbus breaking road divider in Khilkhet
Indonesia rejects Rohingya refugees
UAE issues first civil marriage licence for non-Muslim couple
US CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft